CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - A woman wanted in the hit-and-run death of a Chattanooga police officer on Saturday night is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations's Most Wanted List.

According to the TBI on Twitter, Janet Elaine Hinds is wanted for vehicular homicide in the death of Officer Nicholas Galinger. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hinds, you're asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

