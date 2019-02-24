CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - A woman wanted in the hit-and-run death of a Chattanooga police officer on Saturday night is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations's Most Wanted List.
According to the TBI on Twitter, Janet Elaine Hinds is wanted for vehicular homicide in the death of Officer Nicholas Galinger. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time.
TOP TEN ALERT: Janet Elaine Hinds has been added to the TBI Top Ten Most Wanted list. She’s wanted for vehicular homicide in connection to the death of @ChattanoogaPD Officer Nicholas Galinger. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information concerning her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/iuHsgzQdVh— TBI (@TBInvestigation) February 25, 2019
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hinds, you're asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
