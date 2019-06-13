NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died after a deadly crash overnight on Murfreesboro Pike at Spence Lane. The driver of a vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.
According to Metro Police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m.
Police said Gregory Rosebud, 42, of Nashville, was walking north on Murfreesboro Pike and was crossing the on-ramp of I-24 when he was struck by a Honda and became lodged in the windshield. The car traveled up an embankment before stopping.
The occupants of the car, believed to be two women, ran from the scene, apparently shoeless, toward the interstate.
Investigators said 50-year-old Pamela Parks is wanted for questioning in the crash. Parks' ID was found inside the vehicle.
Pamela Parks, 50, is being sought for questioning re: the 1:30 a.m. fatal collision at the Murfreesboro Pke on-ramp to I-24 involving a Honda Accord & a pedestrian. The pedestrian died. The Honda driver ran away. Parks' ID was found in the Honda. See her? Pls call 615-862-8600 pic.twitter.com/PPuHqJiQHf— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 13, 2019
Investigators said the occupants of the Honda fled with blood and broken windshield glass on them.
Anyone who has seen Parks, who is last known to have lived in Mount Juliet, is asked to call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.
Metro police said in the past year to date there have been 11 hit and run pedestrian crashes. The numbers have been higher recently with 23 fatal hit and runs in 2018 and 24 in 2017.
Among those who sell papers, hold signs and play music on the street, many in the homeless community have shared fears of hit and run crashes. Some local homeless residents told News4 Rosebud was part of their community.
"Drivers need to realize they're in a speeding bullet," said Robert Cofell, a Nashville resident who lives homeless. "Through the years I've heard quite a few stories of people being run over by cars. A lot of people are out for themselves. They don't care about nobody else. It's sad. It's just people need to be more careful."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
