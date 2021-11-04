NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The woman wanted for questioning after stealing a car with a baby left in the back seat has been taken into custody on other charges.

Baby found safe, suspect still loose after Amber Alert Metro Police said a one-year-old child is back with his parents after an Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday night.

Brandi M. Rhodes, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a person notified police of a stolen vehicle at the Mapco gas station in the 2600 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

When police arrived, Rhodes was found in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and identified herself with a different name and a birthdate to match that name.

It was not until booking into the Davidson County Sheriff's office that officers found her real identity to be Rhodes, confirmed by fingerprints.

Rhodes had two outstanding warrants from September of 2020 for aggravated criminal trespassing and vandalism of $1,000 or less.

In early October, a car was stolen from the Kroger in Inglewood on Gallatin Pike with a 1-year-old baby in the back seat. Rhodes was identified as a person of interest and has been wanted for questioning since the incident.

Youth Services is with Rhodes now questioning her in regards to the incident. No charges have been filed at this time.