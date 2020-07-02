NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The national unemployment rate may be down to just over 11 percent, but thousands are still without jobs here in Tennessee.
The state's unemployment department received more than 22,000 new claims just last week.
Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson found out some people are still waiting for help months after losing their job.
“It’s really frustrating that I cant do anything,” said Victoria Jones who hasn’t worked since April.
Jones applied for unemployment benefits, but was denied and is trying to appeal that decision. She wasn't actually prepared to still not have a job three months later, or benefits.
But when she calls the state's unemployment office for answers, she says she doesn't get anywhere.
“I would get put on hold then get hung up on after being put on hold for 20 or 30 minutes," said Jones.
Jones is just one of more than 200,000 Tennesseans still waiting for answers regarding benefits.
“For me to have everything that I have now…I don’t want to lose it. It’s very hard to start from scratch,” said Jones.
While this is the second month in a row we've seen a lower unemployment rate nationwide, lines across the country continue to grow as people wait to hear back from unemployment offices.
Some analysts caution against too much optimism.
They says these numbers have come slightly before the country started seeing COVID-19 cases spiking all over, including Nashville.
“I’m trying to spend time looking for a job. I shouldn’t be spending time sitting on the phone trying to get unemployment checks to just talk to somebody and get hung up on,” said Jones.
We've been in touch with the state's unemployment office regarding Victoria's situation. We're working to get her resolution to update you in the coming days.
