NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department have charged a woman with vehicular homicide by intoxication for crash that killed her passenger.
Police said 31-year-old Lindsay Russell is at-fault for a collision on I-40 east in March that killed her passenger. Russell surrendered to police at the Downtown Detention Center on Thursday.
According to police, Russell was driving a Honda Civic with 26-year-old Morgan Graves when she collided with the rear of a Ford Edge SUV at 1:30 a.m. on March 6th.
Graves, who was not wearing her seatbelt, died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Russell was not critically hurt.
Russell is being charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, and violation of the open container law.
