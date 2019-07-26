LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Two weeks of storms has given a Lebanon woman a very odd and unwanted result.
The woman, Tracie Denney, is having a difficult time removing a dead cow from her creek. Denney says the rotting cow washed up on her property during all the storms. It's now stuck in the middle of her creek.
She's called agency after agency trying to get the cow removed, but with no luck.
"It's disgusting because it stinks," Denney said. "We use this creek everyday and we are not going to get in with a dead cow. Plus, this water lets off at the Cumberland River."
Denney told News4 she was able to get in touch with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA said it won't remove the carcass, but it is working to find the cow's original owner upstream to get them to haul it away.
