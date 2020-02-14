RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County woman is thanking an EMT crew that helped save her life.
Deangelius Welch experienced a terrifying medical emergency last month.
“My head started hurting. My vision went away. It was pain I never felt before,” said Welch.
Welch didn’t know it at the time but she was experiencing a brain bleed.
On January 4th she rushed to the Saint Thomas West by Rutherford County EMS.
“The thing I remember is when I woke up in the hospital. I don’t remember anything after that,” said Welch.
Her daughter dialed 911 and stood by her side while she was in the hospital for almost a week.
Welch said her mother died from the very same thing.
“I lost my mom. It’ll be two years on monday the 17th.”
On Friday she got the chance to hug and thank the EMT crew that received the call to help save her life.
“I just wanted to meet them. I was just wanted to thank them and let them know how much I appreciate them,” said Welch.
The crew said they were thankful that she was okay.
“It’s great. You don’t ever really get to meet someone that you’ve taken to the hospital. Having symptoms as such as she had and just the recovery that she made. It’s incredible,” said Ben Deepan.
Welch said she’s looking at life with a new perspective.
“It was really scary, but it definitely made me look at life a lot different. I’m eating healthy and exercising and just taking more care of myself.”
