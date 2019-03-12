NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting on the 3500 block of Chesapeake Drive in north Nashville.
A woman and a teenager were injured in the incident.
Officials said one victim was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries.
Right now, there is no information on a possible suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.