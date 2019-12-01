2234 Gallatin Pike N

 WSMV Photo

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is in life threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle on Gallatin Pike N. Saturday evening.

Madison officers were dispatched to 2234 Gallatin Pike N around 6 p.m. Saturday after a woman crossing the street out of the crosswalk was struck by a vehicle. 

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed on scene and is currently cooperating with police. 

No word yet on whether or not the driver will be charged.

The investigation is ongoing and NEWS4 will keep you updated as information comes in. 

