NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is in life threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle on Gallatin Pike N. Saturday evening.
Madison officers were dispatched to 2234 Gallatin Pike N around 6 p.m. Saturday after a woman crossing the street out of the crosswalk was struck by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle involved stayed on scene and is currently cooperating with police.
No word yet on whether or not the driver will be charged.
The investigation is ongoing and NEWS4 will keep you updated as information comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.