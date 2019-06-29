NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman remains hospitalized in stable condition after surviving a gunshot wound to the chest.
According to Metro Police, the woman was shot by a man late Friday night on Perkins Street.
Investigators said the man and woman were in a heated argument around 11 p.m.
The man pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the woman, police explained.
The man ran towards J. C. Napier Public Housing and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.
If you have any information about this case, give police a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.