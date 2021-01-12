Deborah Alsup

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Emergency responders from Rutherford County are searching for a woman who suffers from Dementia who went missing. 

Deborah Alsup, 67, was reported missing about 9PM from her Lebanon Highway home. 

THP is using their helicopter to aid in the search as well as Sheriff's K-9's.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans. She has brown and grey hair and blue eyes. 

If you know where she is, or see her, please call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 615-898-7770.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.