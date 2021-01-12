LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Emergency responders from Rutherford County are searching for a woman who suffers from Dementia who went missing.
Deborah Alsup, 67, was reported missing about 9PM from her Lebanon Highway home.
THP is using their helicopter to aid in the search as well as Sheriff's K-9's.
She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans. She has brown and grey hair and blue eyes.
If you know where she is, or see her, please call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 615-898-7770.
