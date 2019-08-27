Woman sues MDHA over husband's murder at Edgehill Apartments

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The widow of a man who was struck and killed in crossfire at Edgehill Apartments while visiting his sick sister who lived in the complex is suing Metro Development and Housing Authority.
Tia Fitzpatrick-Young said in her lawsuit that MDHA failed to protect residents and guests of the low-income housing project and failed to curb persistent criminal activities that led to her husband's murder.
On August 27, 2018, Glen Young, Jr. was struck by a stray bullet as a result of an alleged fight over an illegal dice game held on the property. He worked at a Kroger grocery store, and often visited his sister at Edgehill Apartments. His sister reportedly had special medical needs and he frequently cared for her.
Fitzpatrick-Young's lawyers filed a complaint on August 8, 2019 alleging MDHA was negligent in allowing "a dangerous pocket of crime" to exist at the complex. The complain further argues that if MDHA had taken reasonable measures to curb illegal activity, Young Jr. would still be alive.
In data provided to News4 from the law firm representing Fitzpatrick-Young, Metro Police said there were 106 crimes reported in and around the housing project in the last six months with 36 of those crimes being violent in nature.
News4 has reached out to MDHA for comment and we will update when we hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.