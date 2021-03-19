Spring Hill, TN.- A Spring Hill woman says the last few months have been a headache after a water leak in her apartment.
“I thought maybe this teenager left the shower on, but he didn’t. My bed was damaged by the sewer water,” Carla McGuire said.
Spring Hill resident Carla McGuire couldn’t believe what she was seeing inside her unit on Labor Day weekend at Walden Creek Apartments.
Even though the complex helped place McGuire in temporary housing and moved her belongings at no cost, McGuire still had to pay for her own belongings.
“I had renter’s insurance, not at the time of when it happened. But the thing is, as a consumer, who’d been out there for four years, even if I would’ve had the insurance, I don’t know if I would’ve put the claim cause I didn’t cause that,” McGuire said.
McGuire ended up taking her complaint against Walden Creek Apartments to Williamson County Court. The judge ruled in the apartment’s favor.
News 4 also reached out to Walden Creek Apartments for comment. They issued the following statement:
Ms. Jackman,
Thank you for your inquiry regarding a resident issue related to water intrusion within her apartment.
The safety and comfort of our residents are our top priority, and we would like to provide some clarification regarding this particular situation.
The leak referenced was due to a pipe rupture behind the wall of an apartment above Ms. McGuire’s unit. The pipe was a freshwater supply line, not a sewer line.
The Walden Creek management team responded swiftly to the situation, providing Ms. MGuire with temporary housing and assistance with moving her belongings at no cost to her. Walden Creek also covered expenses related to setting up new utility accounts for her new apartment.
On Monday, March 8, the matter was brought before a court in Williamson County, and Walden Creek was found not liable for the incident. Because Walden Creek had no knowledge of the pipe rupture until it had occurred, there was no negligence attributed to the property or its managers.
At the time of the incident, Ms. McGuire was covered by a renters insurance policy. Unfortunately, however, her insurer does not cover water damage, one of the most common perils typically covered by a renters insurance policy.
Thank you again for your inquiry, and we appreciate the opportunity to provide clarification on this matter.
Respectfully,
Walden Creek Management
“There’s always a chance that you’re going to get unlucky and something is going to happen,” Kerry Dietz, Housing & Consumer Attorney with Legal Aid Society said.
Housing and Consumer Attorney Kerry Dietz with the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee says it’s so important to make sure that you have renter’s insurance.
“Because if something goes wrong with the physical structure, your landlord’s insurance policy may deal with that damage, just to the building. But if it damages any of your personal belongings and you don’t have renter’s insurance, you’re not going to have your losses covered,” Dietz said.
McGuire says she only stopped paying her renter’s insurance temporarily because money was tight. She had to spend money on other things during the pandemic. She plans on appealing the decision and is now looking for an attorney.
“I feel like we, those who lease, we have to be cognizant because the laws are not necessarily written or catered to us,” McGuire said.
Consumer experts said be sure to take a close look at the different types of renters insurance policies that are available to you. Also, always keep renters’ insurance in mind.
