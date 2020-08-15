MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro located a driver after they fled the scene after hitting and killing a woman while she was crossing the street Friday night.
Police say officers responded to the 1200 block of Memorial Blvd at around 9:17 p.m. Friday.
The preliminary investigation shows a man was driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima southbound on the outside lane and hit a 73-year-old woman as she was crossing Memorial Blvd. near Tire World.
The woman was initially treated at the scene and was pronounced dead at the hospital; her identity has not been released.
The 27-year-old driver fled after the collision, but was located and stopped at the intersection of Old Fort Parkway and Thompson Lane a short time later.
