MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The 73-year-old victim hit and killed while crossing the street in Murfreesboro Friday night has been identified.

Police say officers responded to the 1200 block of Memorial Blvd around 9:15 p.m. Friday. 

The preliminary investigation showed a man driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima southbound on the outside lane and hitting a 73-year-old woman as she was crossing Memorial Blvd. near Tire World. 

The victim was identified as Elizabeth Jernigan. She was pronounced dead at Stones Crest Medical Center. 

The 27-year-old driver fled after the collision, but was located and stopped at the intersection of Old Fort Parkway and Thompson Lane a short time later. 

An investigation is still on-going. 

