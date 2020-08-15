MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The 73-year-old victim hit and killed while crossing the street in Murfreesboro Friday night has been identified.
Police say officers responded to the 1200 block of Memorial Blvd around 9:15 p.m. Friday.
The preliminary investigation showed a man driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima southbound on the outside lane and hitting a 73-year-old woman as she was crossing Memorial Blvd. near Tire World.
The victim was identified as Elizabeth Jernigan. She was pronounced dead at Stones Crest Medical Center.
The 27-year-old driver fled after the collision, but was located and stopped at the intersection of Old Fort Parkway and Thompson Lane a short time later.
An investigation is still on-going.
