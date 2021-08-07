Car Accident MGN Generic
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An unidentified woman was hit and killed late Friday night on Bell Road near Nashboro Village. 

Metro Police say someone was driving on Bell Rd just before 11:30 p.m. when they saw a woman crawling on the road, waiving for them to stop. The witness turned around and headed back in the woman's direction, but she had already been struck by an SUV. 

The driver of the SUV stopped nearby. Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment and no charges are expected against them. 

The woman killed was not carrying an I.D. Police say she is African American between the ages of 20 and 30. She has long braided hair, and was wearing a jacket with a flower embroidered on the back. If you have any idea who this victim is, you're asked to call 615-862-8600.

