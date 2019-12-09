NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a deadly pedestrian accident on Apache Trail at Packard Drive in South Nashville, reportedly a hit-and-run.
According to investigators, Apache Trail is closed between Packard Drive and Haywood Lane. Police say an adult female was hit and the fatal team has been called to the scene. Preliminary information shows the mother and daughter were crossing the street when the mother, who was walking behind the daughter, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
There is currently no vehicle description at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for the latest details.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
