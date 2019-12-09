NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a deadly pedestrian accident on Apache Trail at Packard Drive in South Nashville, reportedly a hit-and-run.
Police say an adult female, later identified as 38-year-old Kimberly Cox, was walking behind her 19-year-old daughter on Apache Trail around 5:20 a.m. to get to work at the Shell on Haywood Lane when she was struck by a sedan going eastbound. Cox died at the scene, her daughter was not injured.
Metro Police are searching for possibly a Nissan with damage to the front passenger side, including a missing headlight and fog light.
Both women were walking on the side of the road facing traffic as required by law since there was no sidewalk.
If you have any information about the vehicle or its driver, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers, the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or the Hit & Run Investigators at 615-862-7713.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
