Eric Lopez is accused of attempting to murder his wife back in October. His wife has since died nearly two months after the attack. 

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A woman seriously injured after being stabbed in an apparent extreme case of domestic violence has died. 

Police say 41-year-old Maria Flor Salvador died Friday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her husband, 53-year-old Eric Lopez was also hospitalized the same day after stabbing himself in the abdomen.

Lopez has been in jail since Oct. 21 on multiple charges, including attempting to murder his wife. His bond is set at $951,000.

Police expect the attempted murder charge to be amended to criminal homicide in the near future. 

