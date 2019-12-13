ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A woman seriously injured after being stabbed in an apparent extreme case of domestic violence has died.
Police say 41-year-old Maria Flor Salvador died Friday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her husband, 53-year-old Eric Lopez was also hospitalized the same day after stabbing himself in the abdomen.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Lopez has been in jail since Oct. 21 on multiple charges, including attempting to murder his wife. His bond is set at $951,000.
Police expect the attempted murder charge to be amended to criminal homicide in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.