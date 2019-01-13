MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A woman is recovering after she was stabbed at a home in Madison on Sunday evening, police say.
Metro officers responded to a home on the 3300 block of Creekwood Drive just after 6:30 p.m.
According to officials, the woman was stabbed in the leg by the father of her child during some kind of domestic dispute.
MNPD Domestic Violence detectives were also called to the scene to investigate.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect has not been arrested at this time.
