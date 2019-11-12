NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed in a Walgreens parking lot overnight.
Metro Police say the victim was in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Edmondson Pike when she was approached by two suspects. The suspects demanded the woman to give up her cash and personal items before stabbing her in the abdomen.
The victim described the suspects as younger black males who were both wearing black hoodies pulled up over their heads. One of them was reportedly wearing blue jeans and the other was wearing gray sweat pants.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates on-air and online.
