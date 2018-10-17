NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in north Nashville overnight.
The victim said she got into a truck that was parked in an alley behind the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North.
She and the driver then got into an argument, which is when he allegedly stabbed her in the ribs around 10:40 p.m. The suspect then drove away.
The victim, who has non-critical injuries, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
