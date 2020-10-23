A Nashville woman said signs were taken from her yard and she said the man who did it then had the audacity to post about it on social media.
Allison Turner, a Sylvan Park resident, had several signs and she wanted to share.
So she posted on the Sylvan Park Neighborhood Association Facebook page offering them for free.
"Probably within 45 minutes all of the signs were accounted for, 'yes, please can I have the Biden Harris? Can I have the black lives matter,'" said Turner.
Turner had hoped people would proudly display them in their yards.
She did not anticipate one of her neighbors taking several of them and then posting a picture of himself with the signs in the back seat of his car.
"He lives less than a mile away from me and he's doing this publicly, humiliating me publicly, and he certainly didn't take these signs with any the intention of putting them in his yard. He took them to be destructive," said Turner.
Hundreds of people have been talking about the situation on Facebook.
Turner has since contacted police.
"It does make me a little fearful of him, his parents, and maybe some people they might know, but I'm not going to stand down," said Turner.
She spoke to News4 to share this message: "I hope we can get back to a place where we can disagree with out being so disgraceful to each other and so disrespectful to each other. I genuinely hope that," said Turner.
The man who took the signs and posted the picture said, "I'd love to talk to you, but need to consult with an attorney first."
