COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cookeville Police are investigating an incident where a woman was shot while walking early Friday morning.
Police say at around 1:25 a.m. officers responded to the Cookeville Regional Medical Center to investigate an incident where a woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman told police she was walking on Jere Whitson Road near the intersection of North Willow Ave. where a person wearing a dark hoodie approached her, then shot her before leaving the area.
The woman was then taken to the emergency room and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigation Division at 931-520-5322.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.