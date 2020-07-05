SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A Springfield woman is recovering after being shot in the leg while attending church late Saturday night.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, the incident happened just after midnight Saturday (early Sunday morning) at the Christ Community Church (Inglesia Comunidad De Christo) in the 1500 block of School Street near Bransford Elementary School.
Police say a bullet penetrated the church's front door and hit the woman, 21, in the leg while she was talking with a small group of people standing around the pulpit.
The victim told police she heard a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot and then she fell to the floor.
Robertson County EMS arrived and stabilized her leg with tourniquets. She was transported to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
Police say they are developing suspects but do not think the incident was a hate crime. Evidence suggests that rounds were fired under the cover of fireworks, and a stray bullet ending up penetrating the church and then hit the woman.
A witness told police a white SUV drove slowly past the church moments before the shooting. Shortly after shots were fired, a white Infinity SUV was seen pulling into the old Wilson Plant located at the other end of School Street. Police said the SUV's front and rear driver's side tires were flat.
Witnesses also told police a man with short hair, standing about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds fled from the SUV. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.