NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a man on Friday for shooting his girlfriend inside their home.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to Meharry Medical Center to speak with a woman who had walked in with gunshot wounds in the early morning hours.
Police spoke with Sonja Ziegler, who told them she was laying on her couch when she heard a loud noise, then realized she had been shot in her left forearm. Ziegler told the officers she rents a room in North Nashville with her boyfriend, Johnnie Staton, and they are the only two people who were in the room, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states that Ziegler was later moved to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she repeated the same story to officers in another interview, refusing to explain how she was shot, just repeating how the only person in the other room was her boyfriend, Staton.
After discovering Staton had multiple felony convictions in North Carolina and Connecticut, officers obtained a warrant to search the residence. The aforementioned couch had a bullet hole through it, as well as two pillows with similar holes. A 9mm shell casing was also found underneath another couch, according to the affidavit.
The officers arrested Staton on Friday and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
