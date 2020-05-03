NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a suspect who shot at a GMC Yukon just after 2 a.m. Sunday, fatally wounding a 37-year-old mother in the passenger seat.
Police say the shooting happened in North Nashville at the intersection of Clarksville Pike and 26th Ave. North.
The victim, identified as Debbie Boone, and her 14-year-old daughter walked from their Cumberland View apartment to the Kwik-Sak Market at the intersection of Clarksville Pike and S. Hamilton Road. As they were leaving, Boone recognized the driver of the Yukon as a woman who lives in their neighborhood.
Boone asked for a ride home and the driver obliged.
After driving a short distance, someone inside a dark colored car opened fire at the Yukon. Boone was hit by the gunfire and was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her daughter and the driver were not injured.
Police say it remains unclear why the gunman opened fire on the Yukon.
Anyone with information on Boone's murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. The web link to provide mobile tips can be found here.
