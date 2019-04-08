NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is recovering from injuries after being shot during a fight near Lafayette and Lincoln Streets.
According to Metro Police, three people were walking along Lafayette Street near Lincoln when they encountered a group of people they didn't know. A fight ensued and as the parties separated, threats were made against the three.
Moments later, gunfire was heard and a female victim was struck in the leg. The woman is believed to be pregnant, and News4 is working to confirm.
Details about a suspect or suspects are unknown at this time.
