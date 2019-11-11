NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot while inside an apartment in the Gulch.
Police tell us they responded to Velocity in the Gulch apartments on 11th Avenue South and found the victim shot in her upper body. They say someone in the apartment she was staying at shot her.
The suspect has been detained but not yet identified. According to officials, the woman is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates on-air and online.
