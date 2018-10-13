NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) --Police are searching for suspects responsible for shooting a woman at a home in south Nashville early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the home on the 4100 block of Providence Park Lane just after midnight.
Officials said a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Investigators also found several shell casings in the roadway and said the house was hit by several bullets.
Police believe there was more than one shooter involved in the incident, but said suspect descriptions are unknown at this time.
The woman was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Officials said she is in stable condition.
