NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman has been shot, according to police investigating the scene Saturday night.
Officers say a woman was shot in the leg in the 3000 block of Clifton Ave. Saturday night just after 7 p.m.
She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
News4 is at the scene gathering further information.
