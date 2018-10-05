ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot a woman inside a car overnight in Antioch.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim was shot twice in her legs in the 5700 block of Cane Ridge Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
The woman sitting inside a car when she was shot. The driver of the car told police he got lost driving through a neighborhood when someone in a different car started shooting at them. He said he did not know the person who opened fire.
The victim does not have life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released a description of the gunman at this time.
