NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is recovering after being shot in the face Monday morning during an altercation with a man she knows.
During the altercation, the woman attempted to drive away from the scene and the man began shooting towards her vehicle, striking her.
The woman was able to drive herself to a parking lot at the intersection of Charles E. Davis Blvd. and Fain Street where she called police.
Medics transported the woman to a hospital where she is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Domestic violence officers have taken over the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.