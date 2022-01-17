Woman shot in the face in Nashville Monday morning

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is recovering after being shot in the face Monday morning during an altercation with a man she knows.

During the altercation, the woman attempted to drive away from the scene and the man began shooting towards her vehicle, striking her.

The woman was able to drive herself to a parking lot at the intersection of Charles E. Davis Blvd. and Fain Street where she called police.

Medics transported the woman to a hospital where she is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Domestic violence officers have taken over the investigation.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.