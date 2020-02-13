SOUTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting overnight.
Officials say a woman was found shot in the stomach just after midnight at the Inn Town Suites on Murfreesboro Pike. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects were described as two black males, both possibly around 20 to 25-years-old, wearing all black clothing. An investigation is on-going.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
