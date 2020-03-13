As you get online, you're going to see a lot of headlines about the Coronavirus. On Facebook, you might also see a smiling face.
Tara Shaver's sharing her story, and this is the reason why.
"I received the results this afternoon that my Covit-19 test was positive," Tara said in one of the live videos posted to her Facebook page.
"Okay, people, we've got to calm down," Tara told News4 in a FaceTime conversation. "Going into hysteria does not help anything."
Tara said both she and her boyfriend don't know how they go it and are in a two week self-isolation.
"You're just lethargic and fatigued," she said. "That was what it was like for me. For Rick, on his day one, he really felt like he had the flu."
Tara's quick to tell you, she's not a medical professional, but she's open to sharing what she's experiencing.
"I realized I had a real opportunity to put a face on something that has been really faceless and has seemed really scary," she said.
On her videos, the comments and shares are in the hundreds, views in the thousands.
People ask questions like, 'What does the quarantine look like?'
Tara answers, 'Stay home. No Visitors. No going anywhere but to doctor if instructed.'
"We're not doing any grocery shopping," she laughed. "I have my groceries delivered most of the time anyway. Friends and neighbors have been awesome to drop off things. They're just asking us to stay away from others. We're not having people over for tea or anything like that."
What makes this worth it to Tara are comments like one on her Facebook page; 'Thank you for doing these videos. You have reduced the fear of this virus for me.'
While Tara wants people to take all the information seriously, she also wants to answer their questions about her story with a smile.
"I knew that while it might stink for a while, we were likely to be some of the first to get this over and get on with our lives," she said.
