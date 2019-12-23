MADISON, TN (WSMV) -- Metro PD says a couple were held at gunpoint by three robbery suspects, who also sexually assaulted the woman Sunday night.
Police told News4 at the scene that at approximately 10:30pm Sunday, three men entered a Spring Branch Drive apartment through an unlocked balcony door.
Once inside, the men held the man and woman inside at gunpoint while they took an unknown amount of items from the apartment.
The woman told police that she was sexually assaulted during the robbery.
Police didn't have any other information available at the time, but News4 will work to obtain more details, and provide updates here and on the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.