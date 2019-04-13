Nashville Fire Department Arson Investigators arrested Catherine Parker, 43 for starting a fire inside her Madison apartment on Wednesday.
Just before 6:00 pm Catherine Parker called 911 to report a fire in her apartment in the Hickory Chase Apartment Complex, located at 600 Heritage Drive.
The fire department arrived on the scene within five minutes of the emergency call. They found that the fire had gone out on its own. There were two cats inside the apartment at the time of the fire. Fire personnel used animal oxygen mask kits to revive the two pets.
NFD Arson Investigators questioned Parker after advising her of her Miranda Rights. She agreed to speak with arson investigators and admitted to setting the fire in her bedroom. According to Parker, she sprayed the mattress with bug spray and then used a cigarette to set the mattress on fire.
NFD Arson Investigators charged Parker with Aggravated Arson and Reckless Endangerment. Parker is in Davidson County Sheriff’s custody on a combined bond of $70,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.