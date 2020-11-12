HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after she was hit with an egg in Hendersonville on Tuesday night.
Around 4:30 p.m., Hendersonville Police said a woman walking in the area of Oak Place near Indian Lake Road was hit by an egg thrown from a SUV. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment of serious injuries, police said.
"When she got hit, she didn't even realize it was an egg. She thought she had been hit with a baseball or a brick,"
News 4 talked with a woman, who was friends with the victim of this egg attack. She did not release her identity, due to fears of being a victim.
“All I could get out in a crying voice was come get me. I've been hit."
The woman found her friend on the side of the road on her knees.
"Her eye, nose, mouth area was covered in blood. Her arms were covered in blood. So, it was quite traumatic."
About 30 minutes later, a mother and her daughter were walking on Saundersville Road right in front of Linear Park when police said they were hit by eggs. Police said those two walkers suffered minor injuries.
"There's a fine line between doing some things that are horsing around and doing something that's going to start being dangerous to others," Hendersonville Police Detective Sergeant Christopher Gagnon said.
Gagnon said the first woman had to go to the hospital for her eye. He considers her injuries to be serious.
Gagnon said whoever did this could face aggravated assault charges.
"Whether it was meant to be humorous, it turned out to be not so humorous," Gagnon said.
Friends of the woman seriously hurt have this message.
"You've really hurt a family and friends by hurting someone that we love so dearly."
The woman first attacked has some lingering pain, but is expected to make a full recovery.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows anything about the people involved to call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)264-5303 or anonymously to the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113.
