NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is hoping to find the owner of a special necklace that she found during a concert in Nashville.
Darlene Baker Cardott wrote on Facebook that she found the necklace during the Jason Aldean concert at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.
The necklace has three pendants. One is a cross.
Another pendant has an inscription that reads "my loving sister, Kim" and has a fingerprint on the other side.
A third pendant has the serenity prayer written on it.
The Facebook post has been shared over 28,000 times.
If you know who this necklace may belong to, make sure to share this with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.