NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A single mother eager to take her daughter to her first concert, was scammed out of nearly $500 in the process.
Stefanie May found a pair of tickets on Craigslist to an Ariana Grande concert and was determined to get her 10-year-old daughter to the show.
"They don't care if they're taking money away from a single mom trying to get her daughter to a concert," May said. "I contacted one of the sellers and he seemed real sympathetic like 'oh I got scammed for tickets once too.'"
She paid the scammer through PayPal, and then never heard from him again.
"I'll send you the tickets first," the scammer told her, "and then you can get me the money if that'll make you feel better."
The woman sent her an email appearing to be from a verified Ticketmaster account, asking for payment via E bay gift card. May bought the gift card, then called Ticketmaster to double check.
"I'm sorry you don't have any orders," a representative told her, "and we would never ask you to get any kind of third party gift card."
According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are getting more tech savvy, so a verified logo doesn't make something legitimate. They recommend following these steps when purchasing tickets:
- Purchase directly from the venue, or a a trusted vendor. - Only purchase from a seller with a refund policy
- Always use a credit card, so you can get your money back
- Be wary of ads with too-cheap-to-be-true prices
"It's really easy when you're in a situation and you're desperate to get tickets," May said. "They try to make it sound so reasonable, and they try to sound sympathetic, and then they scam you."
To verify a ticket website, look for the lock symbol in the URL bar as indication it's secure.
