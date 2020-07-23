A woman said she's continuing to be harrassed by her husband's killer and the system can't stop it.
Now she's pushing for change to protect herself and others.
"Ben and I had been married for one year, four months, and two days," said Nikki Goeser. "He had a very kind heart, just a very, very good person."
The two owned a karaoke business on the side.
"We both just loved karaoke and having fun," said Goeser.
Their signature song was "I Got You Babe."
"Every month I would get a love note from Ben, or he would send me a video telling me how much he loved me. He was just such a thoughtful person," said Goeser.
Then Hank Wise, a karaoke customer came into the picture.
"It creeped me out. I thought, 'What in the world is he doing," said Goeser.
On April 2nd, 2009 at Johnny's Bar on Nolensville Pike, Wise showed up.
"And when I saw my stalker in the crowd I realized that night that he was stalking me," said Goeser.
"This is a truly senseless act of violence and it was extremely dangerous," said a Metro police officer on scene in 2009.
"Ten was murdered right in front of me by a man who was stalking me. Ben was shot seven times in the middle of a busy restaurant in front of 50 witnesses and security cameras," said Goeser.
Metro Police charged Wise with first degree murder.
Defense attorneys argued Wise was delusional, psychotic and obsessed with Nikki.
Ultimately the courts convicted him of second degree murder.
"I had worked really hard to get to a place where my life could be somewhat normal again," said Goeser.
Then a phone call revealed years worth of cards and letters saying things like, "I will always love you," all piling up at her former attorney's office.
"It just makes me want to throw," said Goeser. "It's hard to explain the shock. It was trauma on top of trauma. I've already dealt with the trauma of losing my husband and witnessing his murder, but to see those letters, it made me almost feel like the night that Ben was, sorry, the night that Ben was killed. Yeah, it was traumatic. I mean you can feel your heartbeat in your head."
Goeser reached out to Wise's prison warden, the Department of Corrections, The US Attorney, and the US Postal Inspector's Office.
She said she was told in Tennessee there is no such thing as a life long order of protection.
Her statute of limitations had run out and the letters did not contain threats.
"The letters are the threat," said Goeser.
Goeser wants Wise to serve extra time for, what she calls, "stalking from prison."
The courts originally sentenced him to 23 years to serve at 100% with no parole.
Yet Wise is getting out of prison 3 and a half years early for good behavior.
"This is a crime. He is using the US Postal Service to send letters, to stalk and harass me, as if I haven't been through enough. This man is trying to terrify me even more," said Goeser. "This is not good behavior."
On top of extra time for Wise, Goeser wants a law creating life long restraining orders for victims of extreme violence.
"If he's willing to do this while he's in prison, what is he going to do when he's released," asked Goeser. "Do something now about this. Do something now."
We spoke to Wise's defense attorney.
Ultimately she decided not to comment.
News4 also wrote to Wise in prison. He did not respond.
State lawmaker William Lambreth said he does support the idea of a life long order of protection for victims of extreme violence and he said he'll consider proposing a new law next legislative session.
TDOC released a statement saying, "The Department of Correction takes seriously any allegations of threats from inmates who are in our custody. Our Office of Investigation and Conduct reviewed the complaint and determined that the letters in question were not sent directly to Mrs. Goeser and at least two years had lapsed before any notice was given to TDOC. We are willing to cooperate with any agency in need of our assistance to prosecute cases where a crime has been committed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.