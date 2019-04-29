A 23-year-old woman said she was raped in an alley in East Nashville and now police are searching for her alleged attacker.
Police said they were called Sunday afternoon after a naked woman ran out of an alley, yelling for help, saying she had been raped.
“That’s really sad,” neighbor Keyondra Scott said. “That’s devastating because that’s somebody’s child.”
Police said the woman was taken to Nashville General Hospital.
The woman told police she had met her attacker on a dating app and made plans to meet up with him. She said the man called her a rideshare and she was dropped off at building “K” at the Riverchase Apartments to meet him.
The woman said the man she was meeting was in a car and asked her to go for a ride. The woman told police the man drove them a short distance from the apartments to an alleyway near Joseph Avenue and Hancock Street. She said the man then raped her in the car.
The latest crime statistics show rape cases are up in the East Precinct. The year-to-date numbers show a more than 41% increase.
Police said the woman on Sunday was able to escape her alleged attacker and get help.
Women in the neighborhood said it’s a reminder to take precautions when meeting people online.
“We, as women, need to be more safe,” neighbor Ashley Jones said. “I've met up with one person before, thinking it was OK, but luckily I took someone with me."
The woman told police the suspect is a black male about 5’10” to 6’1” tall. She said he’s about 180 pounds with tattoos on the backs of his hands and on his chest.
The woman said the man was driving a light beige colored four-door sedan.
If you have any information, call the sex crimes unit at 615-862-7540. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
