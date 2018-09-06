CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman said her daughter found two dissolved pills in her cup from a Fort Campbell Boulevard Arby’s.
She said she spotted them after her daughter already drank all the water in the cup.
“This is my daughter, my 13-year-old, drank this and was telling me it tasted funny, and I dismissed her the whole time,” said Fort Campbell mom Kelly Aasa.
Aasa said she picked up an ice water at the Arby’s and took it home with her daughter.
“She dumped the ice down the sink,” said Aasa. “She said, ‘Mom, there’s two pills at the bottom of the cup.’ The ring was pink. The two pills had a light pink coating around it. Words can’t describe it. I was appalled to say the least. I had no idea this could happen.”
Aasa said she rushed her daughter to the hospital, and everything seems to be OK.
Clarksville police are looking into this.
In a statement to News4, a rep for Arby’s said:
“Food safety is our top priority and we take this matter very seriously. We have been in close contact with the guest and are continuing to investigate the matter.”
“Who did this?” asked Aasa. “What exactly is this? I want to make the public aware of this. I want to know what was in that cup, and I don’t know if I’ll get an answer to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.