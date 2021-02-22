Sid the dog

Sid, the adorable brown Pitbull, didn't get the memo that the household swimming pool was closed for the season during last week's snowstorm.

Check out this video that his owner, Jennie Tatum shared with News4 from their home's surveillance camera in Rutherford County. 

Sid was chasing his brother around the pool, enjoying the snow, when he went paws-first straight into the pool. Luckily, his parent Jennie saw Sid go in and wasn't far behind.

Jennie says that Sid was under the water for almost a minute, but aside from a trip to the vet, he's doing just fine, she tells us.

News 4 will have more on this story at 10 p.m. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.