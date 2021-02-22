Sid, the adorable brown Pitbull, didn't get the memo that the household swimming pool was closed for the season during last week's snowstorm.
Check out this video that his owner, Jennie Tatum shared with News4 from their home's surveillance camera in Rutherford County.
Sid was chasing his brother around the pool, enjoying the snow, when he went paws-first straight into the pool. Luckily, his parent Jennie saw Sid go in and wasn't far behind.
Jennie says that Sid was under the water for almost a minute, but aside from a trip to the vet, he's doing just fine, she tells us.
News 4 will have more on this story at 10 p.m.
