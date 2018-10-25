NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 5000 block of Fountainhead Drive early this morning.
The crews that responded are still on the scene.
The woman inside of the burning home was alerted by the alarm company.
They called her saying the alarm was going off.
Brentwood Fire and Rescue believes the fire began in the attic.
When firefighters arrived at the home, they saw smoke coming from the roof, and flames eventually broke through the top of the home.
The woman living in the home was the only one inside and she got out of the home safely.
Brentwood Fire and Rescue called the Franklin FD for assistance.
According to the Brentwood FR Facebook page, authorities will be blocking the 5100 block of Fountainhead Drive for the next several hours.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.