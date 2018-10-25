A Brentwood house fire is under investigation and the homeowner’s story of survival may have you rethinking a home security system.
Mary Parker has lived in her Brentwood home for 28 years. In minutes, it was nearly destroyed.
“I wouldn’t have had what I had in the attic if I thought it would ever happen to me,” Parker said. She lost about half of her home and several memories, including a container full of Christmas ornaments she collected with her son over the years that she kept in the attic.
The fire started around 2 a.m. on the opposite side of the house from where she was sleeping. Parker doesn’t think a traditional smoke alarm would have woken her up. “I’ve got to have a serious alarm system.”
Her smoke detectors are connected instead to her ACS home security system. They triggered an alarm that sounded throughout her entire house, waking her up.
“The security guy called and told me a smoke detector set off the alarm,” she said. It’s standard to get a call from the company when the system detects smoke. The man on the other end of the phone called 911.
Parker said fire crews arrived in what felt like seconds. “Those guys were utterly amazing.”
Parker will stay with family for the time being.
The fire started in the attic, according to the fire chief. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 5000 block of Fountainhead Drive early this morning.
The crews that responded are still on the scene.
The woman inside of the burning home was alerted by the alarm company.
They called her saying the alarm was going off.
Brentwood Fire and Rescue believes the fire began in the attic.
When firefighters arrived at the home, they saw smoke coming from the roof, and flames eventually broke through the top of the home.
The woman living in the home was the only one inside and she got out of the home safely.
Brentwood Fire and Rescue called the Franklin FD for assistance.
According to the Brentwood FR Facebook page, authorities will be blocking the 5100 block of Fountainhead Drive for the next several hours.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.