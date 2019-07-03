NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A young woman’s testimonial on Twitter is raising concerns about the long-term effects of Juuling.
The dangerously popular form of e-cigarette has been named a teen epidemic by the FDA, but we still don’t know just how harmful it is. In the woman’s Tweet she said, “I have been Juling for 2 years and now I have pre oral cancer. So stop juuling kids lol”
Juuling has not been named an official cause of cancer; it hasn’t been long enough for research to support it – but according to local dentist Dr. Jaimin Surati, the dark spots are consistent with patients who vape or smoke.
“You see that heat reaction in their tissue, generally in the roof of their mouth,” he explained. “That constant heat in your mouth is not ideal.”
Research shows tobacco in cigarettes is linked to cancer. E-cigarettes, like the Juul, are tobacco free, but they do contain nicotine. According to the American Lung Association, some claim to have roughly as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes.
“It is shown that nicotine causes or can be a little more aggressive toward cancer-causing cells as far as allowing them to flourish,” Surati said. “Again, that's something that hasn't been researched fully to know more of yet.”
The lack of odor the Juul leaves also makes it harder for a dentist to identify if they spot abnormalities in a patient’s mouth. “We do see it a little bit more frequently,” Surati said of young patients. “We try and ask a lot of questions. Some patients don't tell us if they're using pens or Juuling.”
The doctor urged parents and children to be honest with their healthcare providers. If a dentist notices those dark spots, they’ll ask a patient to stop vaping for at least two weeks to see if they go away. That way, a cause can be determined and necessary steps can be taken.
