MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- A woman tells police that her foot became stuck underneath the accelerator, causing her SUV to crash into a building.
Police say the 76-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into the Mood Studios Salon & Barbershop on Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro Tuesday, where she was due for an appointment.
Police have Murfreesboro Fire and City Codes on hand to assess the damage to the building.
