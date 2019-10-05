NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman's body was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville Saturday afternoon.
The body was found near Cleeces Ferry Boat Ramp around 2:45 p.m.
An off-duty police officer on a jet ski found the body.
Investigators on scene say the victim is a black woman in her 30s. She was naked when she was found, with a laceration on her leg and possible head trauma.
Detectives say it is too early to rule it a homicide.
Officials with Nashville Fire Department tell News4 the body will be turned over to the medical examiner's office and that Metro Police is investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
