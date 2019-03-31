NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police investigators confirm a woman's body has been recovered from the Cumberland River after an attempted water rescue Sunday afternoon.
According to investigators, a woman was reportedly swept into the Cumberland River around 1:30 p.m. near the area of Basswood Avenue and the Rock Harbor Marina. Details surrounding how the woman ended up in the water were not immediately clear.
Nashville Fire Department recovered the body. Metro Police and the Medical Examiner's Office are working to determine the cause of death.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
